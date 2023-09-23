ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops rescue captive after gun duel with daredevil Enugu kidnappers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The army spokesman said that the gallant troops during further exploitation of the gang withdrawal route found the victim abandoned by the gang.

Nigerian Army Troops
Nigerian Army Troops

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army.

Unuakhalu said that Ayim was rescued unhurt on Thursday.

According to him, the rescue operation was conducted when troops deployed at Udi checkpoint received a distress call from the police on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unuakhalu said that on arrival, the troops came in contact with the kidnappers, adding that due to the troops’ superior fire, members of the criminal gang fled in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby bushes.

The army spokesman said that the gallant troops during further exploitation of the gang withdrawal route found the victim abandoned by the gang.

“Troops proceeded to rescue the victim. He had since been reunited with his family after preliminary medical checks.

“Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II therefore, calls on the law abiding and good citizens of Enugu and the South-East region in general not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable Information.

“This will help in putting an end to the spiral of kidnapping activities and sundry criminality within the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops rescue captive after gun duel with daredevil Enugu kidnappers

Troops rescue captive after gun duel with daredevil Enugu kidnappers

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday after 2-month recess

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday after 2-month recess

Sanwo-Olu appoints Agoro to replace Muri-Okunola as Lagos HOS

Sanwo-Olu appoints Agoro to replace Muri-Okunola as Lagos HOS

Demolition of illegal structures in Aba not witch-hunt, Alex Otti's aide

Demolition of illegal structures in Aba not witch-hunt, Alex Otti's aide

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips