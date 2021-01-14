Military troops in the north west and north central regions of the country killed more than 50 bandits over the past week.

Spokesperson of Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Major-General John Enenche, said during a media briefing on Thursday, January 14, 2021 that troops have sustained their operations against criminal elements with numerous recorded successes.

Detailing the activities of troops between January 7 and January 13, Enenche said troops carried out several operations including rescue operations as well as clearance, ambushes, and aerial patrols.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed at least 50 bandits during an offensive operation in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State on January 9.

Troops recovered 334 livestock from the bandits after the operation that left four soldiers injured.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also rescued three kidnap victims during an operation at Mararaba Udege general area in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.

One bandit was killed during the January 7 operation.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested four suspected cultists at UV Martins Street in Jos North LGA of Plateau State on January 8 following credible intelligence about their activities.

One locally-made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from the suspects identified as Alfred Song, George Musada, Armani Daniel, and Kefas Rotgi.

59 cows were also recovered by troops from cattle rustlers at Kuru Jenta close to Science School Kuru in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State on January 11.

Enenche said the Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to eradicating crime in Nigeria.