Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole killed 64 Boko Haram fighters in the northeast theatre in two days, and killed several others in offensive operations over the past week.

Defence Headquarters spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said at a media briefing on Thursday, January 14, 2021 that the terrorists were killed in Yobe State, one of the worst affected by Boko Haram activities in the past decade.

Troops of the newly-launched subsidiary Operation Tura Takai Bango killed 28 terrorists during an encounter at Gujba Local Government Area of the state on January 9.

30 fighters of the Islamic sect were also killed during another encounter with troops at Gonan Kaji Village along Damaturu-Buni Yadi Road on the same day.

Troops also killed six other terrorists in another encounter at Kafa Village on January 10.

Arms and ammunitions, and equipment were recovered from the terrorists after the encounters, according to Enenche.

An unspecified number of terrorists were also killed in other operations carried out by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole between January 7 and January 13.

Air strikes coordinated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed many terrorists in their hideout at Alagarno Village in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people and displaced millions in the restive northeast region since its insurgency escalated in 2009.