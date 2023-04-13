The sports category has moved to a new website.
Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

News Agency Of Nigeria

El-Rufai thanked the troops for their proactiveness, and urged them to intensify efforts towards dismantling gunrunning networks across the state and beyond.

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier.
Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the development was “another significant breakthrough” in the fight against terrorism in the state.

He said that the troops intercepted the ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire village in Birnin Gwari LGA.

Aruwan said the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities and in the course of diligent checks, stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

He explained that a search of the Toyota Corolla car revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the vehicle.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition,139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition and five empty AK-47 magazines.

He said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for further investigation.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai appreciated the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Maj.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, for the notable breakthroughs being recorded in the fight against banditry.

The governor also thanked the troops for their proactiveness, and urged them to intensify efforts towards dismantling gunrunning networks across the state and beyond.

News Agency Of Nigeria

