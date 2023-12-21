ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised seven terrorists, arrested eight and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages during the period.

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week [Champion Newspapers]
Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week [Champion Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while addressing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the armed forces conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves and hideouts.

According to him, the combination of that offensive posture resulted in over 40 terrorists being neutralised and 191 apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the troops recovered 72 assorted weapons and 338 assorted ammunition as well as rescued 80 kidnapped hostages during the week.

According to him, troops recovered 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and one PKM barrel among others.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised seven terrorists, arrested eight and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages during the period.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised four terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued eight kidnapped hostages as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised nine terrorists, arrested six others rescued 15 kidnapped hostages and recovered four AK47 rifles, two Dane guns, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 84 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 19 magazines, amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the air component of Hadarin Daji had on Dec. 16, in separate close air support operations conducted air interdictions on the enclaves of two terrorist leaders known as Rabe and Alhaji Maidawa in Danmusa and Kankara local government areas of Katsina State.

According to him, the locations are observed to be active in bandit activities. Subsequently, the targets were acquired and attacked with rockets and cannons in multiple passes.

“The Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their structures as well as logistics were destroyed.

“Also, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction on terrorists while withdrawing to their hideouts.

“Accordingly, targets were trailed and acquired as well as engaged with a precision munition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Battle Damage Assessment and local sources confirmed that several terrorists, including key leadership, were neutralised in the air strike.

“Also, the air component provided close support and evacuation for troops in distress,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Society of engineers elects first female president in 65 years

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Equity Market All-Share Index grew by 1.21%

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Acting Gov Aiyedatiwa presents ₦384.53bn 2024 budget to Ondo Assembly

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Police dismiss 2 Special Constabularies soliciting money from tourist in Oyo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break

Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas break

Nigerian Catholic bishops vow not to bless same-sex unions

Nigerian Catholic bishops vow not to bless same-sex unions

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

According to Cardoso, the apprehension surrounding Emefiele's policy end date triggered widespread hoarding, as many feared that the old notes would lose legal tender status.

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday