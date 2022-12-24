ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralized eight bandits and seized six motorcycles during ambush patrols in the Chikun/Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kaduna State.

Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State. [Twitter/]
Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State. [Twitter/]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Aruwan said “According to feedback to the Kaduna state Government, the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

“The troops then made contact with the bandits and neutralized eight, while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission.

“The troops then engaged bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles,” he said.

Aruwan said in a similar operation, troops neutralized two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axis.

He said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles and three mobile phones.

Aruwan explained that the troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms and nine motorcycles.

The Commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with gratitude, and commended the troops’ stealth, bravery and resilience in the successful operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We must believe in Nigeria's unity, says Jonathan after meeting Obi

We must believe in Nigeria's unity, says Jonathan after meeting Obi

Army decorates 51 Major Generals, tasks them on loyalty

Army decorates 51 Major Generals, tasks them on loyalty

2023: Buhari lauds Zamfara APC reconciliation drive

2023: Buhari lauds Zamfara APC reconciliation drive

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Saturday

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Saturday

Gov. Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State

Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State

2023: Obi promises end to incessant lecturers’ strike if elected

2023: Obi promises end to incessant lecturers’ strike if elected

Makinde signs 2023 Oyo’s budget of N310.4bn in Saki

Makinde signs 2023 Oyo’s budget of N310.4bn in Saki

PRP debunks Excos’ defection to APC in Katsina

PRP debunks Excos’ defection to APC in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project