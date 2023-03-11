ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Nurudeen Shotayo

The driver has blamed the cause of the accident on a mechanical fault in the bus.

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)
Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Recommended articles

The 44-year-old driver, identified as Oluwaseun Osinbajo, has been partially blamed for his alleged negligence which led to the Thursday, March 9, 2023, incident that has claimed not less than six lives.

This was as the police said the report of the medical tests, among which was a blood sample to ascertain if the driver was on drugs or mentally fit, was yet to be out as of the time of filing this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports making the rounds, Osinbajo had his earpiece on while driving and ignored the directive of the Flag Officers who tried in vain to wave him down.

But, the driver has debunked such claim, insisting that a mechanical fault in the bus was responsible for the ghastly accident.

This was according to Vanguard, who claimed to have overheard the driver saying this during a conversation with his relatives who were waiting for him at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) on Friday, March 10, 2023.

It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God,” Osinbajo was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, some of the victims of the incident who were taking to the Orile Agege General Hospital on Thursday have been identified.

They include: Mr. Juwon Fagbohun, 27, from the Agency for Mass Education; Adesoji Ajibade, of the Office of the Head of Service; Mariam Olayiwola, 18, Ministry of Health and Eniola Fashoyin 53, from the Office of the Head of Service, PSO Alausa.

Other were: Mrs Adejoke Banjo, 42, from the Office of the Head of Service; Olaide Alabi, 21, a student on Industrial Attachment with the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Empowerment; Sekinat Ogunremi, 24, from the Ministry of Justice; Aishat Gbadegesin, 25, from the Ministry Of Establishment and Training; Ganiyat Raji, from the Ministry of Science and Technology and Mrs Oluwatoyin Abiodun, 46, a staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court says only INEC can determine mode of collating, transmitting results

Court says only INEC can determine mode of collating, transmitting results

We're not happy that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu - South-West PDP

We're not happy that Makinde campaigned for Tinubu - South-West PDP

APC summons lawmakers-elect as race for 10th NASS leadership heats up

APC summons lawmakers-elect as race for 10th NASS leadership heats up

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Labour Party vows to send Uzodinma packing from Imo government house

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

Why I referred to #EndSARS protesters as children - Desmond Elliot

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

I did more for you than Wike - Amaechi begs for Igbo votes in Rivers

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

Gov Adeleke vows not to stop establishment of Ilesa University

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

UN observes 1st International Day against 'Islamophobia'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration