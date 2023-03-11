Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

The 44-year-old driver, identified as Oluwaseun Osinbajo, has been partially blamed for his alleged negligence which led to the Thursday, March 9, 2023, incident that has claimed not less than six lives.

This was as the police said the report of the medical tests, among which was a blood sample to ascertain if the driver was on drugs or mentally fit, was yet to be out as of the time of filing this report.

According to reports making the rounds, Osinbajo had his earpiece on while driving and ignored the directive of the Flag Officers who tried in vain to wave him down.

But, the driver has debunked such claim, insisting that a mechanical fault in the bus was responsible for the ghastly accident.

This was according to Vanguard, who claimed to have overheard the driver saying this during a conversation with his relatives who were waiting for him at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) on Friday, March 10, 2023.

“It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault.

“It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God,” Osinbajo was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, some of the victims of the incident who were taking to the Orile Agege General Hospital on Thursday have been identified.

They include: Mr. Juwon Fagbohun, 27, from the Agency for Mass Education; Adesoji Ajibade, of the Office of the Head of Service; Mariam Olayiwola, 18, Ministry of Health and Eniola Fashoyin 53, from the Office of the Head of Service, PSO Alausa.