Train attack: Terrorists release Bank of Agric MD after paying ransom

Nurudeen Shotayo

A family source confirmed that a ransom was paid to secure the passengers freedom.

Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan
Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan

The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, has regained his freedom from terrorists who attacked the Monday night Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

This comes over a week after eight passengers were killed and several others abducted by the terrorists, among them, Ali-Hassan.

On hearing the incident, the family of the BOA boss immediately declared him missing.

As reported by Punch, a source close to the family confirmed that Ali-Hassan was set free on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after parting with an undisclosed amount as ransom.

An official of the bank, who was quoted as confirming the release, said that he (MD) has regained his freedom and in Kaduna now.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation either from the Kaduna state government or the state police command.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

