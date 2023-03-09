ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaigns, declares 3 days of mourning

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu commends Jandor and Gbadebo for showing support without politicising the accident.

Passenger train crashed into Lagos State Government staff bus on Thursday, March 9, 2023 (Concise)
Passenger train crashed into Lagos State Government staff bus on Thursday, March 9, 2023 (Concise)

The train crashed into the state government staff bus at Ikeja while the bus was crossing the rail track to link Ikeja GRA.

Six people have been confirmed dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

As a result of the accident, governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered heads of service to declare a half day work on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The governor also declared a three day of mourning to allow officials of the state to visit the families of the deceased and commiserate with them.

Sanwo-Olu further instructed that the Lagos State flag be raised at half-mast to mourn victims, adding that his campaign would be suspended during the mourning period.

The governor also thanked and commended his political rivals, the governorship candidates of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour and Abdul-Azeez Adediran respectively for showing support without politicising the incident.

Earlier, the Federal Government ordered the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to investigate the accident.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who described the accident as unfortunate assured Lagosians that NSIB would unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident.

He also promised that the agency would proffer solutions to prevent a recurrence in future.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

