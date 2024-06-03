President Tinubu's horse wins racing tournament for third straight year

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament was organised by the Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria.

The same horse that topped the winners' list at the 2022 and 2023 editions of the competition had been the defending champion in the last three years.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event in Bida, Governor Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger congratulated the president's horse for taking the first position at the competition

Bago said he was elated with the unity of purpose that the federation has brought through the organisation of the event that ended on Sunday.

The governor also commended the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, national coordinator of the federation (Sarkin Dawaki Nupe), for support in sustaining the annual horse racing in Bida.

In his remarks, Abubakar said efforts would be intensified to strengthen the cultural norms and values of the people through sports. According to the Etsu Nupe, who is also the chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, it is necessary to prevent the cultures and traditions from going extinct.

"The race, which is traditional in nature, further provided an opportunity for the display of cultures as various cultural activities were on display," the Etsu Nupe added.

Abubakar, who described horse racing as a historic event, expressed joy that it was fast gaining acceptance in the emirate.

He called on the residents to take full advantage of the economic opportunities of horse racing, especially as the riders from other states and countries participated. He explained that the sport was not only unique but portrayed that animals could be controlled.

The Etsu Nupe acknowledged the diligent planning and execution of the event, saying, "It encourages sportsmanship and bolsters unity of the country, Africa and the world.

"This event also boosts the socio-economic development of Bida, Niger and Nigeria as a whole. We will sustain this enviable feat.

"We are happy that this is the fourth edition of this event and it has been successful. The next edition holds in Kaduna on June 26, In sha Allahu."

Also, the Emir of Lafiagi Kwara, Mohammed Kudu-Kawu, described the event as a veritable tool for uniting various traditional institutions.

He described horse racing as one of the age-long pastimes and rich cultural heritages of the people. The emir also acknowledged the increasing acceptability of horse racing in the country and the world, saying that it was also becoming more profitable for the investors.

A traditional ruler from Umuahia, Abia, Eze Sheikh Abdulfatai Chima-Eze, the Emetoma III, emphasised that the tournament was promoting national unity and excitement.

The coordinator, National Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria, Sarkin Dawaki Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha-Bida, said more measures were being taken to domesticate the competition in all parts of Nigeria.

Mustapha-Bida, who is also the chairman, New Niger Development Project, said the event was organised as part of the commemoration of the one year anniversary of President Tinubu. He said the event had Renewed Hope as its theme.

Mustapha-Bida stated that they had introduced the division system in the event to be on par with the extant global best practices in horse racing.

"Nigeria is taking a lead in the horse racing in the committee of nations in Africa, we are very happy to be part of history and to have pushed to ensure that these has become a reality.

"We have five countries participating: Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali. These are our national partners during racing events in Nigeria, it is like an exchange programme. They come to race with us and then we go to race with them in their different countries," Sarkin Dawaki Nupe added.

He said that the Renewed Hope was also expected to defend the title in subsequent races in Kaduna and Kano in June and July respectively.

Six Toyota vehicles were presented to the winners of various categories of race.