Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

Buhari also appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.

The immediate past president conveyed his good wishes in a statement issued by his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

“The former president also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams”, the statement said.

It added that Buhari wished Tinubu a successful tenure in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari, a former military general who served a two-term of eight years between 2015 and 2023, handed over to Tinubu on May 29, 2023, two months after the former Lagos governor won the presidential election.

