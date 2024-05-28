Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

The immediate past president conveyed his good wishes in a statement issued by his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Buhari appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.

“The former president also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams”, the statement said.

It added that Buhari wished Tinubu a successful tenure in office.