Tinubu's first daughter begs Nigerians to support her father

Folashade, who stirred controversy last week after declaring herself as Iyaloja General of Nigeria, made the plea while speaking at the Evolving Women In Politics (EWIP) Presidential Inauguration Victory dinner in Abuja on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The event was organised to celebrate the President's victory at the poll as well as his inauguration as Nigeria's 16th President.

Speaking at the occasion, the self-styled first daughter also appreciated Nigerians, especially the women for committing their time and resources to campaign for the emergence of Tinubu as the president.

She said, “I seek fellow Nigerian's understanding and support for our President to succeed. I also want to appreciate Nigerian women. This is our turn, our hope is renewed. I must appreciate the commitment of this group, EWIP, for what we have done, the love is overwhelming.’

“All that you have committed to this cause may God return it to you in a millionfold. What you have done for someone else, may your children enjoy it while you are alive. Thank you for being patriotic, you spent your money, time, and resources towards this cause.”

While giving her welcome address, EWIP National President, Hajia Fatima Bello, noted that “We are here to appreciate our journey so far and to celebrate our father and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his inauguration. EWIP is a group of women supporting women to bring the best out of us.

“Our principal and grand matron talked about 35 per cent women inclusion, we have visited about 200-300 Obas in four years and they said yes to us. His (Tinubu) leadership is second to none. He is talk and do. Only God is 100 per cent but we trust that he will be able to do all that he promised. We called him to come and contest. We know he can fix Nigeria. We trust that he will appoint more women in his government. We are proud of him."

Folashade stirred controversy of Twitter

Folashade became a trending topic on Twitter last week following her claim that she's now the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, a title which would have decorated her as the president of all market women in the country.

Tinubu-Ojo added the title to her Twitter bio to reflect her new status after the inauguration of President Tinubu.

The president’s daughter, who was crowned as the Iyaloja of Lagos in October 2013, joined the social media platform in October 2022.