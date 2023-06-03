The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu’s biopic, Last Man Standing, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the May 26 premiere of the movie in Abuja, Sen. Barau Jibrin said Nigerians should be grateful to the producers for their efforts to document history for the youth.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Vanguard]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Seun Oloketuyi, Managing Director of Ultimate Communications, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos said the film follows the life of Tinubu during his time as governor of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the successful premiere in Abuja, the movie will premiere in Lagos with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as host, with a selected number of businessmen and politicians who will watch with him at a soon-to-be announced venue.

The movie stars Lateef Adedimeji, who plays the role of Asiwaju, and other actors including Gbenga Adeyinka, Jide Kosoko, Madam Kofo, Shushu Abubakar, Segun Arinze, Sam Olatunji and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the May 26 premiere of the movie in Abuja, Sen. Barau Jibrin, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, said Nigerians should be grateful to the producers for their efforts to document history for the youth.

Jibrin said doing this would motivate and inspire a lot of politicians and young people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s biopic, Last Man Standing, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

Tinubu’s biopic, Last Man Standing, to premiere June 12 in Lagos

Zamfara Governor addresses purported ₦9trn assets declaration

Zamfara Governor addresses purported ₦9trn assets declaration

Tinubu promises minimum wage review as subsidy dispute rumbles on

Tinubu promises minimum wage review as subsidy dispute rumbles on

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others