Tinubu's 28 ministerial nominees, where are they from?

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu has submitted 28 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

The President left it very late before forwarding names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, 2023. This comes just two days before the deadline for doing so as stipulated by the constitution.

According to the 1999 constitution, as amended by the Ninth Senate, Tinubu had barely two days left out of the 60-day deadline a new President is mandated to nominate his/her cabinet members.

Meanwhile, in a letter presented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Senate during plenary on Thursday, the President sought confirmation of 28 ministerial nominees into his cabinet.

This may have come as a surprise to some people given that the Nigerian constitution required the President to nominate at least one minister from each of the 36 states of the federation.

However, while reading the letter on the floor of the red chamber, Senate President Godswill Akpabio quoted the President as saying that the list is not exhaustive, which indicated that Tinubu will still send another batch of nominees to the lawmakers.

Prominent names on the ministerial list include four immediate past governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru; and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Also making the list were Tinubu's longtime allies, Dele Alake and Olawale Edun, while the All Progressives National Congress (APC) National Women leader, Betta Edu, led the pack for seven women on the list.

While the aforementioned nominees may require no introduction in terms of their state of origin, others don't enjoy the same privilege.

See the state of origin of Tinubu's ministerial nominees below;

  1. Abubakar Momoh - Edo State
  2. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar - Bauchi State
  3. Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa - Katsina
  4. Barr Hannatu Musawa - Katsina
  5. Chief Uche Nnaji - Enugu State
  6. Dr Betta Edu - Cross River
  7. Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite - Imo State
  8. David Umahi - Ebonyi
  9. Nyesom Wike - Rivers
  10. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar - Jigawa
  11. Nasiru Ahmed El-rufai - Kaduna
  12. Ekperikpe Ekpo - Akwa Ibom State
  13. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha - Abia
  14. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo - Ondo
  15. Hon. Stella Okotete - Delta state
  16. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye - Anambra State
  17. Mr Bello Muhammad Goronyo - Sokoto State
  18. Mr Dele Alake - Ekiti State
  19. Mr Lateef Fagbemi - Kwara State
  20. Muhammad Idris - Niger State
  21. Mr Olawale Edun - Ogun State
  22. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu - Oyo State
  23. Mrs Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim - Nasarawa State
  24. Prof Ali Pate - Bauchi State
  25. Prof Joseph Utsev - Benue State
  26. Senator Abubakar Kyari - Borno State
  27. Senator John Owan Enoh - Cross River
  28. Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi - Taraba State
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

