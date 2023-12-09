Tinubu will restore peaceful co-existence in Plateau – Shettima

Shettima gave the assurance when he played host to a traditional ruler from Mangu, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, John Hirse, who led a team on a courtesy call to his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that Tinubu was on top of the situation and thus the inevitable return of peace to all troubled parts of the country.

Shettima said that every part of Nigeria would be made to feel the impact of the government under President Tinubu's administration.

He stated that ensuring that no part of the country is left out in the administration’s quest for development is the only way through which peace, unity and development could be fostered.

Shettima said that the crisis in Plateau has nothing to do with religion, saying "It is just for us to understand ourselves and coexist peacefully with one another.

He said, "The Plateau is a blessed land with both Muslims and Christians. What binds us together supersedes what divides us.

"This administration will deploy all resources towards addressing all the political contradictions in the bid to restore peace and harmony in the state.

“We are going to address, by the grace of God, all the internal contradictions, the political connotations and even the ethnic undertones which are part of the conflict and ensure we find a lasting solution.

“Ours is a great nation chained by so-called social contradictions that we have in the system.

” And it is absolutely essential that for peace and development of our nation, we must restore the confidence of the people and the government.”

Earlier, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, Hirse, said he and members of his delegation were in Aso Villa to show appreciation and thank the vice-president for attending his coronation.

Shettima said that attending the coronation personally showed that Shettima is a father of all.

He commiserated with the people of Kaduna State and commended the vice president for the government’s response so far.

