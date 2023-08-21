The President told the ministers that their appointments came with tremendous responsibilities, adding that their assignments began immediately after their inauguration.

President Tinubu said this while addressing the 45 ministers shortly after they took the oath of office at the banquet hall of Aso Villa, where their inauguration ceremony was held on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The President also urged the ministers to return public faith in government, adding that Nigerians expected them to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The greatest numbers of Nigerians are highly expectant of delivery, accountability and transparency. Nigerians expect that you will serve with integrity, dignity and deliver. I will hold you to that standard, we all promise Nigerians,” he said.

Tinubu maintained that the inauguration of the ministers would accelerate his administration's efforts to actualise his campaign promises for Nigerians.

“Since my inauguration on May 29, I have taken steps to begin implementing the agenda upon which I campaigned for which I received the mandate of Nigerians. With the inaugurations of ministers today, we are about to accelerate our governing efforts to move forward in realising our best aspirations for Nigeria,” the President said.

“We must each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians. As I said earlier on, you’re not a minister of a particular state, colony, region or ethnic nationality. You’re a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu added.