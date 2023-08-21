Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja
The event holds days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assigned portfolios to the appointees.
Some of the minister-designates have been sworn-in and are now confirmed as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The first batch of minister-designates to be sworn-in include Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice from Kwara State, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment from Abia State, and Uju Kennedy, Minister of Women Affairs from Anambra State.
The appointees were sworn-in after presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale read out their citations.
More details to come...
