Rivers: Gov Fubara, family reportedly held by soldiers amid state of emergency

Tension has gripped Rivers State following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his family are reportedly being held by armed soldiers at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The soldiers allegedly stormed the premises while Fubara and his family were attempting to pack their belongings after the emergency declaration.

The action follows President Tinubu’s invocation of Section 305(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, which grants the federal government the authority to impose emergency rule in a state facing severe political crises.

Announcing his decision, the president stated that the move was necessary to restore order in Rivers amid prolonged political instability.

He further appointed Ibot Ete Ibas, the retired Chief of Naval Staff, as the state administrator for the next six months.

“We are being held hostage. They said they don’t have instruction to let anyone leave the premises,” a Government House official, also affected by the military’s actions, disclosed.

The unfolding situation has heightened concerns over the extent of federal intervention and the fate of Rivers State's political leadership.

While details remain unclear, the presence of heavily armed soldiers at the Government House suggests a firm stance by the federal government to enforce the emergency rule.

Observers are closely watching how the crisis will unfold as the appointment of an administrator marks a temporary end to Fubara’s governorship.