Tinubu asks CBN to suspend controversial cybersecurity levy
The Minister of Information announced this development on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Recommended articles
This is in response to the backlash that trailed the announcement of the levy by the CBN last week.
The suspension of the 0.5% cybersecurity levy was announced by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
The minister said President Tinubu has directed the apex bank to temporarily halt the enforcement of the levy to review the methods for its application.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
ASUU threatens to embark on another nationwide strike
Tinubu asks CBN to suspend controversial cybersecurity levy
Nigeria ranks lowest in education budget in West Africa
Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus
Delta Assembly suspends lawmaker, Omonade over alleged gross misconduct
6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing
Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies
Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers
Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26
Pulse Sports
Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli
Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record
There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy
Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday
‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker
DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions
ADVERTISEMENT