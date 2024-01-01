Tinubu signs ₦28.8 trillion 2024 budget into law

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu signed the appropriation bill into law immediately after returning from the Christmas and New Year holidays in Lagos.

At the event, Tinubu commended the efforts of the members of the National Assembly in passing the bill on time and working during weekends and holidays.

NAN reports that with him at the event were the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, and Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola.

Others included: Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The president pledged to use the provisions in the budget to touch the lives of citizens positively.