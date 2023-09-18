ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu set to address General Assembly at the ongoing 78th UNGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu arrived in New York on Sunday and was received by the Minister of Foreign of Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, in his first outing to the Assembly, will be addressing world leaders on Tuesday.

The Nigerian president would deliver his statement around 6.00 p.m.(11.00 p.m. Nigerian time) to the world leaders.

He will speak to the theme of the 78th session of the UNGA: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.”

Tinubu’s address will also encompass several issues such as sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, and the imperative to address inequalities and global humanitarian crises.

NAN reports that Tinubu arrived in New York on Sunday and was received by the Minister of Foreign of Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Amb.Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, and Maj.-Gen. Dangana Allu, Nigeria’s Defence Attache, Washington D.C.

Tinubu’s reception was a departure from the usual tradition where officials would line up at the airport to welcome the president.

This time, only three officials were there at the airport to receive the president with the other Nigerian officials stationed at the UN Plaza Millenium Hilton Hotel to welcome him.

Those at the hotel to welcome him were Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Amb. Uzoma Emenike; Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija; and Consul General in Atlanta, Amb. Amina Samaila.

Others are Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna; Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe; and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, among others.

NAN reports that the Nigerian leader has attended the SDGs submit and other events on the sidelines of the event and is slated to be the fifth African leader to speak on Tuesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

