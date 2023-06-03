Tinubu sends condolence message to India over deadly train crash

Reports say over 280 passengers lost their lives when three trains collided in the Indian city of Balasore, in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The incident, which is the deadliest train crash in the history of the South Asian country, involved two passenger trains and another one carrying goods.

Besides the fatalities, over 900 other passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries from the incident which has thrown the world's most populated nation into a state of mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, Tinubu described the train accident as heartrending, while consoling the Indian government and families of the victims.

The statement read: “My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian state of Odisha.

“We stand with India in brotherhood at this difficult time. The magnitude of the crash and the high casualty figure call for global support for India to adequately respond to this calamitous accident.