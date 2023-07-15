Breaking news:
Tinubu salutes Osoba's courage and determination to excel at 84

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president prayed to God to offer Osoba more years and good health for the government and country to benefit from his contributions.

President Bola Tinubu and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba. [Twitter:@RovingPen]
President Bola Tinubu and former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba. [Twitter:@RovingPen]

He said that Osoba’s exemplary life and remarkable achievements are worthy of emulation by many, particularly upcoming Nigerians.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the president on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Osoba, a prominent progressive politician who served twice as governor of Ogun State first from 1992 to 1993 during the aborted Third Republic and then from 1999 to 2003, clocked 84 on Saturday.

Tinubu prayed for more years for the former governor so that he and many others would continue to benefit from his immense wisdom and experience.

“Today, I rejoice with the family, friends and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Chief Osoba’s life is dotted with excellent achievements. A pioneer journalist who started his career in 1964 working with the Daily Times of Nigeria as a trainee reporter and rose to the pinnacle as the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief.

“A pro-democracy activist, who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State and he remains today one of the leaders of our governing All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Osoba is a highly respected elder statesman from whom many of us within the political class, young and old, receive advice and counselling.

“He did not become the important statesman he is today by happenstance. His accomplishments have come about by a dint of hard work, tenacity, perseverance, courage and determination to excel,” he said.

The president prayed to God to offer Osoba more years and good health for the government and country to benefit from his contributions.

