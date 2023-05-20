The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu returns to Nigeria from Europe days to inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu was welcomed to Nigeria by supporters and party members.

Tinubu, whose private jet touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 2.15 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023, has been out of the country for 10 days.

Supporters, some governors, and party members welcomed him, including his Vice-President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The President-elect was dressed in blue 'Babariga' and finished with his trademark cap. At the same time, his wife, Senator Oluremi, who accompanied him on the trip, robed herself in matching blue attire.

Tinubu departed Nigeria on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, heading for the European country where he was expected to continue to finetune his transition programmes and policy options away from the unnecessary distractions at home.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the President-elect alongside some of his key aides, was also billed to spend his stay engaging with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Before embarking on the trip, Tinubu met with Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, the candidates endorsed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

During the week, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, disclosed that he had a telephone conversation with Tinubu to discuss issues of interest concerning Nigeria and the U.S.

The 71-year-old politician is expected to join dignitaries including President Muhammadu Buhari for the official opening of the Dangote Refinery complex slated for Lagos on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria from Europe days to inauguration

