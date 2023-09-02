ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu reshuffles NDDC board, replaces Ondo, Cross River reps after protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

The immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed for a second term.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

President Bola Tinubu has approved the replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo State Representative nominee, Victor Akinjo, with a new nominee from the state, Hon. Otito Atikase.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The President also approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nominee, Asi Okang, with Hon. Orok Duke.

Similarly, the immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed for a second term.

Ogbuku will, however, remain in acting capacity pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

