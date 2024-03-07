ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the administration would place more preference on researches to reform the nation’s economy and resolve the challenges facing Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu
The President said this during his investiture as the Grand Patron of the Nigeria Academy of Science (NAS), on Thursday in Abuja. He said that no nation, especially Nigeria, desirous of improvement in its diverse natural and human resources, would downplay the significance of research.

Tinubu said that the administration would place more preference on researches by the academy in its quest to reform the nation’s economy and resolve the challenges facing Nigerians. NAS is the foremost independent scientific body in Nigeria which was established in 1977; but incorporated in 1986.

It is positioned to bring scientific knowledge to bear on the policies/strategic direction of the country and is also dedicated to the development and advancement of science, technology, and innovation in Nigeria.

Prof. Ekanem Braide, President of NAS, said that the academy has the resources to contribute to the development agenda of the administration. She said the fellows and member of NAS, who are from all disciplines of sciences, will continue to give their best to national development.

