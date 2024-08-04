Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

The President also expressed sadness over the destruction of property recorded in some states during the demonstrations and condoled victims of such incidents.

He said this during his nationwide broadcast on the protests in Abuja on the morning of Sunday, August 4, 2024.

No fewer than seven people have been reported dead since the commencement of the protest last Thursday, with four of them caused by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements that infiltrated the protest and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people also died when an unregistered Honda Prelude car ran into protesters in another state, while one person died in Kebbi where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop and in the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

Reacting to the incidents with a heavy heart on Sunday, the President said he was aware of the turmoil and violence in some states notably by young Nigerians who desired a better and more progressive country.

Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu calls for end to bloodshed

However, he appealed to the aggrieved citizens to sheath their swords to prevent further bloodshed and destruction, while reiterating his commitment to protect the life and property of every Nigerian.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country.

“The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.

“I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests. We must stop further bloodshed, violence, and destruction. As President of this country, I must ensure public order.