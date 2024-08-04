ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu expressed deep pain over the loss of lives in some states during the nationwide protest and commiserated with the deceased's families and relations.

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed [Channels Television]
Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The President also expressed sadness over the destruction of property recorded in some states during the demonstrations and condoled victims of such incidents.

He said this during his nationwide broadcast on the protests in Abuja on the morning of Sunday, August 4, 2024.

No fewer than seven people have been reported dead since the commencement of the protest last Thursday, with four of them caused by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements that infiltrated the protest and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people also died when an unregistered Honda Prelude car ran into protesters in another state, while one person died in Kebbi where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop and in the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

Reacting to the incidents with a heavy heart on Sunday, the President said he was aware of the turmoil and violence in some states notably by young Nigerians who desired a better and more progressive country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

However, he appealed to the aggrieved citizens to sheath their swords to prevent further bloodshed and destruction, while reiterating his commitment to protect the life and property of every Nigerian.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country.

“The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.

“I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests. We must stop further bloodshed, violence, and destruction. As President of this country, I must ensure public order.

“In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart,” Tinubu said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

The law will catch up with you - Tinubu warns promoters of ethnic bigotry

The law will catch up with you - Tinubu warns promoters of ethnic bigotry

I've heard you loud and clear - Tinubu tells protesters [FULL TEXT]

I've heard you loud and clear - Tinubu tells protesters [FULL TEXT]

‘Just wait your turn’: What’s behind Balablu’s satirical address to Nigerians?

‘Just wait your turn’: What’s behind Balablu’s satirical address to Nigerians?

Lagos protesters leave venue in anger as disagreement breaks out among organisers

Lagos protesters leave venue in anger as disagreement breaks out among organisers

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

NAPTIP rescues 75 people from 155 traffickers [SolaceBase]

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills