ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adejobi said personnel of the Nigeria Police deployed to manage the protests had acted professionally and had refrained from using lethal weapons.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Recommended articles

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, recalled that Amnesty had, in its report, alleged that 13 individuals had lost their lives since the commencement of the protest on Thursday.

The police spokesman said Amnesty also alleged that security personnel had deliberately employed tactics designed to kill while managing gatherings, and used firearms as a tactical tool for protest management.

He said the claims by Amnesty International were untrue, adding that the seven deaths recorded since the commencement of the protest were not a result of gunshots by security personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Borno, four people eight lost their lives and 34 others were severely injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements that infiltrated the protest and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“An incident involving an unregistered Honda Prelude car that ran into protesters, resulting in the deaths of two civilians was also recorded.

“Another incident was reported in Kebbi where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop and in the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

“This brings the total number of deaths recorded since the commencement of the protest to seven, and not 13 as claimed by Amnesty International,” he said.

The police spokesman said that no other fatality was recorded since the commencement of the protest apart from the seven cases mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejobi, however, said that incidences of armed robbery, arson, mischief, looting of public institutions and private businesses, and destruction of both public and private property were recorded during the protest.

He said arrests were made with respect to the criminal incidences with a number of recoveries made from the suspects, while the protest was going on.

Adejobi said personnel of the Nigeria Police deployed to manage the protests had acted professionally and had refrained from using lethal weapons.

He said tear gas was used to disperse groups, where protesters became riotous.

According to him, even when our officers on lawful duty were attacked and injured, the police made arrests using only teargas demonstrating utmost restraint.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Nigeria Police Force had earlier reaffirmed its commitment to perform its lawful duties with professionalism, maintaining law and order.

Adejobi, therefore, urged citizens and residents to disregard “unfounded and psychologically manipulative reports being circulated on the protest”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Controversy rocks House of Reps over probe of NNPC under Kyari

Controversy rocks House of Reps over probe of NNPC under Kyari

I was delighted to work with you - Jonathan felicitates Sambo on 70th birthday

I was delighted to work with you - Jonathan felicitates Sambo on 70th birthday

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l

Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l

Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday as nationwide protest continues

Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday as nationwide protest continues

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

NAPTIP rescues 75 people from 155 traffickers [SolaceBase]

NAPTIP rescues 75 from 155 traffickers in 3 States, trains 25 in skills