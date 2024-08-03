Our officers haven't killed anyone since protest began, Police tell Amnesty Int'l

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, recalled that Amnesty had, in its report, alleged that 13 individuals had lost their lives since the commencement of the protest on Thursday.

The police spokesman said Amnesty also alleged that security personnel had deliberately employed tactics designed to kill while managing gatherings, and used firearms as a tactical tool for protest management.

He said the claims by Amnesty International were untrue, adding that the seven deaths recorded since the commencement of the protest were not a result of gunshots by security personnel.

“In Borno, four people eight lost their lives and 34 others were severely injured in a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements that infiltrated the protest and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“An incident involving an unregistered Honda Prelude car that ran into protesters, resulting in the deaths of two civilians was also recorded.

“Another incident was reported in Kebbi where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop and in the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

“This brings the total number of deaths recorded since the commencement of the protest to seven, and not 13 as claimed by Amnesty International,” he said.

The police spokesman said that no other fatality was recorded since the commencement of the protest apart from the seven cases mentioned.

Adejobi, however, said that incidences of armed robbery, arson, mischief, looting of public institutions and private businesses, and destruction of both public and private property were recorded during the protest.

He said arrests were made with respect to the criminal incidences with a number of recoveries made from the suspects, while the protest was going on.

Adejobi said personnel of the Nigeria Police deployed to manage the protests had acted professionally and had refrained from using lethal weapons.

He said tear gas was used to disperse groups, where protesters became riotous.

According to him, even when our officers on lawful duty were attacked and injured, the police made arrests using only teargas demonstrating utmost restraint.

He said the Nigeria Police Force had earlier reaffirmed its commitment to perform its lawful duties with professionalism, maintaining law and order.