ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu jets off to London for 2-week leave

Bayo Wahab

The president is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

President Bola Tinubu leaves Nigeria for France on Monday, August 19, 2024. [Punch]
President Bola Tinubu leaves Nigeria for France on Monday, August 19, 2024. [Punch]

Recommended articles

According to ThePunch, the president is taking the two-week break “as part of his annual leave.”

He is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu jets off to London for 2-week leave

Tinubu jets off to London for 2-week leave

ICPC recovered ₦13 billion diverted public funds in September – Chairman

ICPC recovered ₦13 billion diverted public funds in September – Chairman

Civil servants express concern over suspension of FG’s subsidised rice sale

Civil servants express concern over suspension of FG’s subsidised rice sale

No hope in sight  —  PDP blasts Tinubu over his Independence Day speech

No hope in sight  —  PDP blasts Tinubu over his Independence Day speech

Governor Mutfwang recalls 4 commissioners suspended for undisclosed reasons

Governor Mutfwang recalls 4 commissioners suspended for undisclosed reasons

APM Terminals Apapa hosts inaugural employees’ talent show

APM Terminals Apapa hosts inaugural employees’ talent show

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Kano Governor adopts 95 orphans to commemorate Nigeria's 64th independence

Kano Governor adopts 95 orphans to commemorate Nigeria's 64th independence

God told me not to contest any election in 2027 – Ortom

God told me not to contest any election in 2027 – Ortom

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Bauchi parents protest 40% hike in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops [NAN]

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality