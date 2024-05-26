Tinubu inaugurates 27km road in Bayelsa, pledges commitment to Niger Delta

Tinubu made the statement at the inauguration of the 27km Ogbia-Nembe road in Bayelsa.

NAN reports that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) jointly funded the multimillion-naira road project which had seven bridges.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Tinubu said that his administration was serious about delivering democracy dividends to Nigerians.

Represented by Abubakar Momoh, the Minister for Delta Affairs, Tinubu urged Nigerians to make meaningful inputs towards the success of his administration.

He said that the road project which took 18 years to complete had brought relief to the 14 communities within its corridors.

He said that a similar funding model should be deployed by other international oil companies to implement more development projects in the region.

Also speaking, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC Managing Director and Chief Executive, commended Tinubu for his renewed vigour in funding development projects in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku said that the project exemplified the inherent potential of using public-private partnerships for development funding.

“The president is committed to the development of the Niger Delta region, his leadership style has renewed our hopes."

Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director, SPDC, said that the oil firm was delighted over the completion of the project.

He applauded the NDDC for religiously implementing its part of the funding arrangement.

Bayelsa Governor, Governor Douye Diri, said that the state was delighted that the road which was conceived in the 1940s had been completed.

Represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, Duoye said that the Nembe-Brass road was stalled in 2007 until the state government commenced funding in 2013.

“We found out that the contractor was having three challenges such as insecurity, community agitations and funding gaps.

“We brought all parties to the table and provided N3 billion, reinforced security and spoke to the communities to support the project.

“Sadly, our inputs are not reflected in the narrative here today,” he said.