Tinubu has made significant investment in E-Policing – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said the administration had established the National Criminal Data Fusion Centre (NCDFC) for the Nigeria Police Force in the year under review.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The minister said this on Friday in Abuja at a ministerial briefing ahead of Tinubu’s first anniversary in office on May 29.

He said the investments were directed towards surveillance systems, drones and communication technologies to bolster the capacity of the Nigeria Police capacity for real-time data collection and response.

Gaidam said the integration of forensic technology had played a pivotal role in criminal investigations and perpetrator identification.

“Within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Police has deployed various cutting-edge tools for intelligence gathering and verification.

“The tools include digital reconstructive analysis devices, drones, pen and watch cameras, as well as infrared telescopes.

“The implementation of ICT applications and platforms like RescueMe App, Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) and Police VGS has amplified e-policing strategies, enhancing operational efficiency across all domains,” he said.

He said the centre would serve as a platform for collaboration among various law enforcement agencies to consolidate criminal data, conduct analysis and share key intelligence products.

Gaidam said the idea was to bolster internal security operations and facilitate intelligence sharing among security agencies in Nigeria and the broader international security community.

He said the administration had also strengthened the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) through the reinforcement of its legal framework.

According to him, key security institutions are now equipped with WAPIS terminals, enabling access to crucial information that has greatly enhanced collaborative efforts to combat criminal activities.

He said the Automation of Police Specialised Services, including the issuance of unique reference numbers that could be globally validated through online applications, was another achievement of the administration.

Gaidam said the automation had streamlined the application and processing of Police Character Certificates and had significantly, improved the process.

He said the inauguration of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) in the FCT to address the rise in violent crimes within the territory was another achievement of the administration.

According to him, since the inauguration, the squad has achieved notable successes, including the arrest of 23 suspects over kidnapping, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

He said the squad had also, recovered multiple arms, ammunition and over 20 stolen vehicles.

Tinubu has made significant investment in E-Policing – Minister

