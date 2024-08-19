ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu flies to France in new presidential plane that'll save Nigeria fuel cost

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onanuga says the new plane will save Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs.

President Bola Tinubu leaves Nigeria for France on Monday, August 19, 2024. [Punch]
A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the new plane would save Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars a year.

He also said the new plane was bought below the market price.

“The recommendation to replace the B737-700 (BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

“The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses,” said Onanuga.

