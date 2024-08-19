Tinubu flies to France in new presidential plane that'll save Nigeria fuel cost

Recommended articles
A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the new plane would save Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars a year.
He also said the new plane was bought below the market price.
“The recommendation to replace the B737-700 (BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.
“The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses,” said Onanuga.