Tinubu doesn't like to blame past govts for his administration's problems

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu says he is committed to re-engineering the finances of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu said he is committed to taking the right actions to re-engineer the finances of the country.

The President said this at the flag-off of Agric Mechanisation Revolution for Food Security in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday, March 11, 2024, while addressing the gathering which was graced by governors including the host, Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State.

Tinubu said, “When you read the papers, some of us are confused whether to abuse the present or the past (governments) or make excuses for the future. Not in my dictionary.

Take action now, do your best, re-engineer the finances of the country and stay ahead on the right path. Those who may be complaining now have to understand that perseverance and consistency will make a nation buoyant.”

Meanwhile, many members of President Tinubu’s cabinet have attributed the current economic challenges in the country to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Recently, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, blamed the Buhari administration for the inflation crisis Nigeria is battling under President Tinubu.

The minister while addressing members of the Senate Committee on Finance, said the previous government’s indiscriminate printing of naira notes caused the current crisis.

ALSO READ: Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

