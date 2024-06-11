Tinubu condemns Katsina attacks, promises to protect Nigerians from terrorists

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Tuesday that the President described the latest attacks as grisly and sinister.

He said the President emphasised that more would be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

“President Tinubu directs security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

