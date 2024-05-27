ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu celebrates Nigerian children as nation's future torchbearers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president rejoiced with parents and called for the strengthening of the family unit.

President Bola Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s children on the special occasion of Children’s Day [NAN]
President Bola Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s children on the special occasion of Children’s Day [NAN]

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja, said Tinubu rejoiced with parents and called for the strengthening of the family unit.

According to the president, the family is a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow. Tinubu affirms that society is a reflection of each family unit as a collective, urging the preservation of those principles “that make us a wholesome, nurturing and thriving nation.”

The president said his administration was sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children had a solid footing for the realisation of their dreams. He said this was being done through increased investments in education, and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning.

He said the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education was not relenting in its effort to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets.

“The administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

The president reassured the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for the children while improving the standard of education.

News Agency Of Nigeria

