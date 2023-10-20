ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu cancels 'No Work, No Pay' order against resident doctors, ASUU

News Agency Of Nigeria

The amount is to be paid out of the eight months of salary which was withheld during the eight-month industrial action undertaken by the union.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

The waiver was in accordance with the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the order was placed on the NARD members following the commencement of their industrial action on July 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NARD called off the strike after several consultations with the Federal Government on Aug. 12.

The federal government has, however, directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to withhold all salaries accrued by striking NARD members during the 17 days of their strike action.

“In view of the faithful implementation of terms which were agreed upon during the fruitful deliberations between the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the grant of an exceptional last waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” Order on Resident Doctors.

“(This) will allow for the members of the NARD to receive the salaries which were previously withheld during the 17-day strike action.”

The president granted the waiver with a mandatory requirement that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment must secure a Document of Understanding (DoU).

The president said that the DoU must establish that this exceptional waiver granted by the President would be the last to be granted to the NARD and all other Health Sector Unions.

Similarly, the president approved partial waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” on members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and ordered the release of their four months withheld salaries.

“Invoking the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy, President Bola Tinubu has approved the partial waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” Order that was instituted against striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).”

The order follows the commencement of their eight-month industrial action which began on Feb. 14, 2022 and was terminated on Oct. 17, 2022.

“In view of his determination to mitigate the difficulties being felt during the implementation of key economic reforms in the country, as well as his recognition of the faithful implementation of terms which were agreed upon during the fruitful deliberations between ASUU and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed the grant of an exceptional last waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” Order on ASUU, which will allow for the previously striking members of ASUU to receive four (4) months of salary accruals out.”

The president also directed the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to secure a Document of Understanding (DoU) from ASUU.

The DoU is establish that this exceptional waiver granted by the President will be the last to be granted to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and all other Education Sector Unions.

News Agency Of Nigeria
