Tinubu blocks unauthorised govt officials from attending UNGA in New York

The directive was disclosed by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, on Saturday in Abuja, during a one-day retreat organised by the State House management for heads of government agencies under its supervision.

He stated that the decision to streamline Nigeria’s delegation to the 79th session of UNGA in September was part of the administration’s commitment to ensure prudent management of resources and reduce the cost of governance.

He highlighted the need for the State House and agencies under its supervision to ensure that their functions were guided by statutes, regulations, policy decisions, and presidential directives.

Gbajabiamila hinted at upcoming policy announcements aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery in government operations.

“I have just discussed with the President this afternoon. In the next few weeks, we shall see a test of this policy during UNGA in New York.

“During recent protests, there were talks about a reduction in the cost of governance. Everyone is waiting to see if Nigeria, as in the past, will send the ‘largest delegation’ to UNGA.

“From experience, we know that some individuals use the opportunity of such international meetings to attend to their personal business.”

He stated that the President directed that anyone who had no business at the UN General Assembly should not travel to America.

The Chief of Staff urged heads of agencies at the retreat to comply strictly with the directive.

He added that the President was listening to the concerns of Nigerians and was committed to addressing them diligently.

On the retreat, Gbajabiamila noted that it would facilitate collaboration and coordination among government agencies, particularly those under the direct supervision of the State House.

“The idea is to ensure coherence as we jointly work together to achieve the objectives of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Coordination is not just a choice but a necessity for the government to succeed and for us to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people.”

He said the retreat would be a continuous exercise, as governance was an evolving process that required regular adjustments.

Gbajabiamila also urged the State House management and chief executives of agencies under its supervision to lead by example.

He said they should ensure compliance with statutes, laws, regulations, and various policies designed to enhance governance.

“We must demonstrate excellence in our compliance with the Public Procurement Act, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, the Finance Act, and various appropriation acts in operation.

“Compliance with the civil service rules and the scheme of service guidelines, especially regarding recruitment, promotion, and presidential approvals, is also non-negotiable.”

