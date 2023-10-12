ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

Bayo Wahab

Olukayode's appointment as EFCC Chairman was announced on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]
Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Recommended articles

The President also appointed Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as secretary of the commission.

Olukayode's appointment was announced on Thursday, October 12, 2023, four months after the suspension of AbdulRasheed Bawa, the immediate Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Announcing his appointment, the presidency in a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, reads, “Mr. Olukayode’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Olukayode, a lawyer, is the first Nigerian from the Southern region to head the EFCC.

During the reign of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the commission, Olukayode served as secretary of the anti-graft agency for two years following his appointment in November 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before his appointment as secretary, he had served as Magu’s Chief of Staff.

According to Premium Times, he is a certified fraud examiner and has led investigations and civil litigation of fraud as well as financial crimes in International development projects.

Olukayode had also worked as a lawyer at the law firm of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo before he joined the EFCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Buhari suspended Olukayode along with Magu from office and was never recalled.

Meanwhile, Bawa has now spent four months in the custody of the Department of the State Security Services.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiv group appeals to Nasarawa govt, FG to protect them from attacks

Tiv group appeals to Nasarawa govt, FG to protect them from attacks

House of Reps screen NDDC board, management nominees

House of Reps screen NDDC board, management nominees

Lawmakers confirm President Tinubu’s appointments into NDDC board

Lawmakers confirm President Tinubu’s appointments into NDDC board

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo highlights

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo highlights

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

Consider career in evangelism – Reuben Abati advises Peter Obi

Consider career in evangelism – Reuben Abati advises Peter Obi

Akwa Ibom correctional service calls for decongestion of facilities

Akwa Ibom correctional service calls for decongestion of facilities

Ex-Buhari aide Lauretta Onochie says Peter Obi failed Anambra

Ex-Buhari aide Lauretta Onochie says Peter Obi failed Anambra

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female