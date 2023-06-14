ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman over alleged abuse of office

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu directed Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director of Operations in the commission.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC
Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC

According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Office to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Bawa was suspended over allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

The President said the suspension takes effect immediately and directed Bawa to hand over the affairs of his office to the Director of Operations in the EFCC.

The statement read: "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

"This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

"Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation."

Bawa's suspension came five days after President Tinubu approved the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

The Federal Government said Emefiele was suspended because of an ongoing investigation as well as a planned reform of the financial sector.

Following his suspension, he was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, who has since been acting as the CBN Governor.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

