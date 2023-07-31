Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Willie Bassey on behalf of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

“The appointment takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.”

Reacting to his appointment, Ajuri in a tweet on Monday, July 31, 2023 thanked the President for recognising him.