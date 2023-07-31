ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser

Bayo Wahab

Ajuri in a tweet on Monday, July 31, 2023 thanked the President for recognising him.

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.
Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Willie Bassey on behalf of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

“The appointment takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.”

Reacting to his appointment, Ajuri in a tweet on Monday, July 31, 2023 thanked the President for recognising him.

“I am most humbled and honoured by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recognition of the need for more hard work ahead as I have been appointed as his Official Spokesperson & Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity. I will give my best as always. I love you all,” he tweeted.

