Tijani's ministerial appointment will reshape technological landscape - Innovators

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Abu, this trajectory is poised to foster the emergence of globally competitive companies, buoyed by Tijani’s expertise in venture capital and global linkages.

President Tinubu's ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani. [Twitter:@OrderPaper]
The founder of YIN, Andrew Abu, in a statement he issued in Abuja, said upon his nomination,there was excitement already amongst talented young Nigerians in the ecosystem.

Tijani is a Nigerian-British entrepreneur and co-founder of Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), the leading Pan-African innovation and technology centre.

“Amidst an already burgeoning phase of growth and development in Nigeria’s technology landscape, the advent of Mr Bosun Tijani to power, brings the promise of heightened advancements, meticulously nurtured through the collective collaboration of all stakeholders.

“Drawing from his extensive background and accomplishments, Tijani’s stewardship is poised to propel the nation’s technological trajectory into uncharted territories.

“His leadership will cultivate start-ups ecosystem growth, because through his instrumental contributions at Cc-Hub, Tijani has emerged as a pivotal figure in the incubation and mentoring of indigenous start-ups across diverse sectors.

“Armed with this wealth of experience, his transition to governmental leadership augments the potential for even greater innovation and investment,” he said.

He also said that the growth would translate to the proliferation of digital jobs which would boost economic expansion.

Other expected developments through Tijani,he said, would be fostering of increased investment.

“With his presence, international affiliations and track record, the prospect of attracting a surge of angel investors in the Nigerian Start-Up ecosystem becomes more plausible.

“With his leadership,he will harmonise government support to the sector,bring the industry and government together,ensure propitious policies,incentives and funding initiatives.

“We hope to see architectural Infrastructures development, talent development,global partnerships,enhanced Research and Development,as well as encouraging entrepreneurial culture,” Abu said.

He further said that he was an individual that could ensure the clarity of regulatory frameworks and address local technological challenges.

According to Abu, these achievements, hinge upon a symphony of these elements harmonising a synchronised sustained manner.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for the appointment,adding, “he is the right man for the job.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

