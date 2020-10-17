The hoodlums were said to have attacked the protesters and disrupted their peaceful demonstration around 9:00 am at Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the state capital on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

According to reports, one of the protesters simply identified as Oloyede was reportedly macheted by the thugs.

After the hoodlums dispersed them, the protester reportedly went to regroup around Technical College Area.

This is not the first time hoodlums will disrupt peaceful protest since the #ENDSARS protest started last week.

Hoodlums have attacked protesters in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun and Edo state.

On Friday, a young man was killed when some hoodlums attacked #ENDSARS protesters in Edo state.

For over a week, Nigerian youths have been on the streets protesting against police brutality and calling for a total overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protest has spread to major cities in the country as the protesting youths block many highways in the country.