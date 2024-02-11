This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

The President stated this in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, where he mourned the passing of the accomplished banker in a helicopter crash in the US.

Tinubu said he received with deep shock and deep distress the news of Wigwe's passing, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of Wigwe, his wife and son, and others who perished in the helicopter crash in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Tinubu describes their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

“The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and asks God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonising moment,” the statement read.

The top banker and entrepreneur, alongside his wife, Chizoba, son, and three others, was on board a Eurocopter EC 130 chopper that crashed last Friday night near Nipton, a city between Nevada and California.