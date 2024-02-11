ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of Wigwe, his wife and son, and others who perished in the helicopter crash in the US.

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others
This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

Recommended articles

The President stated this in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, where he mourned the passing of the accomplished banker in a helicopter crash in the US.

Tinubu said he received with deep shock and deep distress the news of Wigwe's passing, as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of Wigwe, his wife and son, and others who perished in the helicopter crash in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu describes their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

“The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and asks God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonising moment,” the statement read.

The top banker and entrepreneur, alongside his wife, Chizoba, son, and three others, was on board a Eurocopter EC 130 chopper that crashed last Friday night near Nipton, a city between Nevada and California.

The US government said in a statement that all on board the ill-fated aircraft were dead.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

Access Holdings confirms Wigwe, wife, son’s death in US helicopter crash

Access Holdings confirms Wigwe, wife, son’s death in US helicopter crash

We’re engaging in Ranch project not RUGA, Enugu govt clarifies

We’re engaging in Ranch project not RUGA, Enugu govt clarifies

I assisted him during his traditional wedding - Obi mourns Wigwe, others

I assisted him during his traditional wedding - Obi mourns Wigwe, others

Nollywood filmmakers unveil Igbo cinema, culture project in Ebonyi

Nollywood filmmakers unveil Igbo cinema, culture project in Ebonyi

NDLEA intercepts ₦125.71m worth of illicit drugs in FCT

NDLEA intercepts ₦125.71m worth of illicit drugs in FCT

Access Bank refuses to confirm Wigwe's death, says no specific information

Access Bank refuses to confirm Wigwe's death, says no specific information

PDP holds LG delegates election in Edo

PDP holds LG delegates election in Edo

AFCON: Avoid getting overly excited during games, Cardiac Society advises Nigerians

AFCON: Avoid getting overly excited during games, Cardiac Society advises Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo, others call for strong economic ties between Nigeria, Angola

Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor [Channels TV]

I told people not to pay ransom until I was kidnapped - Ex-DSS director

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers/Illustration [The Cable]

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers