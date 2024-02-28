This is all my fault - Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship

Tinubu made this known while addressing Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

“Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility,” the President was quoted in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu, who said his government is building an inclusive nation, reiterated his commitment to lead Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

For the umpteenth time, the President said he's relishing the challenges that come with leading the nation, adding that he's not complaining.

We are meeting our obligations to the international community. To lenders, we have not defaulted, and we are not going to default. We are navigating the twists and bends on the road to Nigeria’s prosperity,” he said.

According to the President, his task of reforming Nigeria entails ensuring fiscal and true federalism, coupled with broad-based manifestation of the principle of fairness to everyone.

“The economic challenges we have endured since assuming office are not new to me. As the former Governor of Lagos State, I faced similar calls for my resignation.

“But, through perseverance, Lagos emerged as the fifth largest economy in the entire continent of Africa. We must manage this moment with wisdom and grow Nigeria responsibly.

“I campaigned for this office to serve Nigeria’s interests, and I was elected. Some said I would not last in the tribunal and came up with all sorts of predictions, but even when in court, I remained focused.