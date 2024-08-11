ADVERTISEMENT
This is a satanic claim - Senate replies Obasanjo over salary fixing comment

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo claimed that the National Assembly members determine their salaries and receive a special package from the presidency.

When he hosted a group of House of Representatives members at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta last Friday, the former President made some claims against the Senate.

Obasanjo alleged that members of the National Assembly do not only determine their salary but also receive a special fiscal package from the Presidency.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, August 11, 2024, the spokesman of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu representing Ekiti South District, labelled the former President's submission as misleading.

Adaramodu said the 10 Senate would not embark on any action that can harm the economy and growth of the country as it remains a responsible and responsive chamber.

He stressed that neither the red chamber nor the senators have the authority to fix their salaries, noting that it's hypocritical for anyone to claim such.

“To straighten the records, the Senate receives only the salary allocated constitutionally by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission.

“We challenge anyone who is privileged, either in qualified or absolute position to bring forth any contrary fact. The Senators or the National Assembly do not and cannot fix their salaries.

“Any suggestions contrary is uncharitable and satanic. It’s only an attempt to crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy. It’s pertinent to inform the unsuspecting public that no Senator has received any monetary patronage from the Presidency. The mischievously touted consistency projects are not for the legislator

“They are only suggested and nominated by the legislators in accordance with the practice in other democracies worldwide while the executive arm awards the contracts to qualified contractors and ensures the implementation of the projects through its respective ministries and agencies.

“And the amount varies depending on the number of constituencies in each state of the federation. It’s merely a contribution to the Federal budget to ensure that every nook and cranny of Nigeria feels a federal presence,” he said.

