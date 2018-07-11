The main reason why police stopped PDP rally in Ekiti

news

The Nigeria Police Force has explained why it stopped the planned victory walk by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado-Ekiti.

According to The Nation, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Habila Joshak said the security personnel took the decision to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

You will recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a rally in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Fayose complains

Governor Ayo Fayose had also alleged that the security personnel stationed at the entrance of the Government House were shooting indiscriminately.

The Governor said the move was to stop the PDP from holding its victory walk.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

We don't want to rubbish Fayose

The DIG Operations also told newsmen that the police is not in Ekiti state to usurp Governor Fayose’s authority.

Joshak said “We are not here to usurp the authority of Governor Fayose. We are not here to rubbish him because he represents the people

“But we are not going to allow any authorized rally that can trigger violence in the state. You can see that the state is tensed up.

“As law enforcement agents, we must be proactive and take actions that can prevent crisis rather than trying to quell it after it might have broken out.

ALSO READ: Ben Bruce condemns alleged attack on Governor Ayo Fayose

“Because of the tense situation, we had to do what we did. We heard that His Excellency (Fayose) was doing something in the Government House, the cyclists narrowed the road but we won’t go and block his place.

“We don’t want people to gather and start another rally because dispersing them with smoke is not the best. The pre-emptive measure was okay.

“It is better to be pre-emptive by ensuring that the situation did not degenerate.”

Fayose’s security withdrawn

Also, Governor Ayo Fayose’s security aides have been withdrawn.

The was made known on Twitter by the Ekiti state Governor’s new media aide, Lere Olayinka on Moday, July 11, 2018.

— Lere Olayinka - Aresa 1 (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Speaking on the issue, Joshak said that the Governor’s security aides, that of APC’s candidate in the upcoming governorship election, Kayode Fayemi and other important personalities in Ekiti have been ordered to report to the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti on Saturday by 6:00 am.