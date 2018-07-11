5 Things we learnt from APC's Ekiti governorship rally

news

The APC held its mega rally in Ekiti on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 ahead of the governorship election in the Southwest State.

The APC governorship election will be a straight contest between Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka of the PDP and Dr Kayode Fayemi of the APC.

The APC governorship election holds on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

If you missed the rally, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some moments worth retelling…

1. Governor Aregbesola is a stepper

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola sure knows how to dance. When he was summoned to the stage, he not only gyrated to a frenzy, he delighted with some break dance moves that would have made the late Michael Jackson blush.

Shuku shaker!

2. APC Chairman Oshiomhole can talk for Africa

Oshiomhole’s ability to go and on when with the microphone, is probably why he got the job of overseeing an APC in distress.

Make no mistakes, he’s a fixer too, but his talking game is on point.

We lost count of how many times Oshiomhole said “now, let me round up, we don’t have time”, only to go on talking and repeating the same point.

It took sheer willpower from the organisers to get Oshiomhole off the stage.

3. Governor Yahaya Bello commits blunder

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello had a horror moment during his speech . Hold on, we can explain.

Bello was furious that Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose allegedly disrupted a stakeholders' meeting of political parties on Monday. And then he said Fayose doesn’t have a monopoly of stupidity.

Governor Bello said: “We heard that there was stakeholders meeting and there is someone called Fayose, and he disrupted it. Wallahi, he is lucky that I was not there. Anyway, that one is bygone. Saturday, we will send him packing from governance. I will be here with you. Nobody will intimidate you.

“Your Excellency, I have already entered into covenant with them and they have promised me that they will not be intimidated, that somebody does not have monopoly of stupidity. We shall tame him on Saturday.”

When you say someone doesn’t have a monopoly of something, you are implying that you can also boast of doses of that trait or character.

If I say you don’t have a monopoly of scaremongering, it means I am just as good at scaremongering. If I say you don’t have a monopoly of stupidity, it means I am just as stupid. You get?

Is Yahaya Bello just as….as Fayose? Was that what Bello implied?

4. Oshiomhole is really old school sha

During Oshiomhole’s sermon, he kept making reference to dance moves like denge-denge, Kurukere. That’s so two thousand and late!!!

Whatever happened to current dance raves like Shaku Shaku, Azonto and Shakiti Bobo? Why take us back to the days of Baba Fryo and Daddy Showkey?

Urgh!!!

5. Ngige didn’t know which political party brought him to Ekiti

Ok, it was an APC rally and everyone on that stage was an APC chieftain who arrived Ekiti to campaign for Dr Kayode Fayemi and not Fayose (who has completed eight years as governor anyway and who isn’t eligible for a 3rd term).

Except that Labour Minister Chris Ngige didn’t get the memo.

I’d let our Senior Politics reporter, Samson Toromade, do the storytelling :

“Leaders of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), including President Muhammadu Buhari, were left in fits of laughter when Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, hilariously goofed and urged Ekiti State voters to re-elect state governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the state's July 14 gubernatorial election.

ALSO READ: Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP alleges

Ngige said, "Mr President, the leaders of our party, our people of Ekiti are ready and on Saturday, it will happen.

"We thank the leaders of our party, especially those of the southwest for forgiving the Ekiti people for the mistake they made in 2014. They won't make that mistake again.

"If you marry two wives, you go know which one born better. *Fayose is the better wife. E dey cook, e dey give husband food, e no dey give am trouble. So you must bring back *Fayose on Saturday."

Party leaders, including President Buhari, national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, national leader, Bola Tinubu, and APC governors at the rally, found the minister's goof funny as they laughed at his expense.

Obviously confused by the similarity in the pronunciation of Fayemi and Fayose, the minister was quickly corrected by compere Abike Dabiri and he duly apologised to the crowd for his goof.

"Fayemi sorry. Una go bring Fayemi back on Saturday. Sorry o. Abeg make una pardon me. Na Fayemi. JKF, he's the man," he said amid fits of laughter himself.

Oh dear!

Unfortunately for Ngige, his horror moment on the podium is now being used by the PDP to canvass support for Fayose backed Olusola Eleka. Fayose now references Ngige’s goof as a ringing endorsement from the APC.

Fayose has sent a thank you note to Ngige for campaigning for him. "Ngige is a man who is not always afraid to say the truth", Fayose said.

— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Ngige howler moment has also been mass produced as skits across all social media platforms, much to Fayemi's and the APC’s chagrin.

Poor Ngige.