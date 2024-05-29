Thai Govt commends NDLEA's efforts against drug trafficking, pledges support

The Thailand government described it as a development that has positively impacted the image of the country in the international community.

The commendation was given by the Charge d’Affaires/Deputy Head of Mission of the Royal Thai Embassy in Nigeria, Kriwat Pharmorabuta during a courtesy visit to the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pharmorabuta was accompanied on the visit by a Counsellor, Perapol Berananda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmorabuta also praised the inspiring leadership Marwa had provided the NDLEA in the last three years.

“I have good news that I received as we speak. Before, there were around 800 prisoners from Nigeria in Thai prisons but, right now, the number has decreased greatly; it is less than 200.

“That means it is very difficult now for them to get out with the drugs. So, I congratulate you and the Nigerian people.

“I feel pleased because I’m a diplomat in Nigeria; I love not only my country but also Nigeria because Nigeria is my second home.

“So, when I receive good news like this I feel very happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmorabuta said his government was seeking to strengthen the partnership and the ongoing collaboration between the Thai embassy and NDLEA on visa clearance. This, he said, was necessary since the embassy relied more on NDLEA visa clearance to issue Thai visas to any Nigerian travelling to Thailand from anywhere in the world.

“This is also important because of the thorough job usually done by the Agency on important travel documents.

“I will like to thank Your Excellency and inform you that the government of Thailand gives more importance to the certificate of NDLEA of Nigeria before issuing visas.

“There may be some other criteria, some other qualifications that they might need but I think it is not the priority; the priority document which the government of Thailand needs is the certificate from NDLEA.

“So, it means that if a Nigerian has the NDLEA Certificate, the correct one in their hands, 90 to 95% assurance is guaranteed that they can receive the visas to enter into the kingdom of Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I would like to thank you very much and to inform you that I’m pleased that our team, my delegation and your delegation, can know each other so that we can coordinate well in subsequent works.”

While stating that he’s responsible for bilateral relations between Nigeria and Thailand, the envoy gave assurance that he would work towards strengthening the partnership between NDLEA and its counterparts in Thailand.

Pharmorabuta also pledged support for the Agency in terms of training and scholarships for its personnel. In his response, Marwa expressed delight with the ongoing partnership between NDLEA and the Thai embassy.

He indicated a keen interest in the readiness of the Thai government to support the Agency with training and scholarships for its personnel.

“In the area of training that you just indicated your readiness to support us, you are very welcome and we are going to write this week indicating interest in the training and the scholarships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a lot to learn from Thailand. I just created a unit, ‘the Alternative Development Unit’ in my office, which focuses on encouraging our drug traffickers, especially the cannabis growers.

“This is because we have so much going on here; over 10 million consuming it and we have seized such a huge number, over 7,000 tonnes of cannabis.

“We are looking at encouraging them to stop cannabis and do other things like rice, sugarcane, cocoa and the country that we can turn to for help in Thailand.