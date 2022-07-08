Recalling that the first video released by the bandits after bombing the train and kidnapping some of the passengers, the source quoted the Boko Haram members as saying, “Government know what we want”.

The Correctional Service source also disclosed that after the first video, subsequent clips also quoted the bandits to have said “Government should exchange the kidnapped train passengers with their members in the Kuje Prison.

“I wonder why the prison was not fortified after these threats and negotiations. Other steps would have been taken like relocating the Boko Haram inmates to another facility unknown to anyone”.

Recall that the Islamic State West Africa Province, (ISWAP), a terrorist group operating in parts of Nigeria, has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre.

In a viral twitter video shared by the group, inmates were seen fleeting the facility amidst the chants of Allah Akbar by the terrorists, who according to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore carried out the attack to set free their members held within the center.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Umar Abubakar,had said over 400 of the escaped inmates have been recaptured while 443 are still at large.

About 16 inmates who sustained various degrees of injuries are said to be receiving treatment.