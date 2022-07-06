RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 600 inmates escape from Kuje prison

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

300 fleeing inmates are said to have been recaptured, while hundreds are still at large.

Kuje Medium Security Prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) - (The Nation)
The prison was attacked on the night of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

According to Belgore, those behind the attack were Boko Haram terrorists who came specifically for their members held in the custody.

He added that 300 fleeing inmates had been recaptured, while 300 were still at large.

He said, “There have been several attacks on our facilities most of them are being repelled, but every now and then, there is one that they have succeeded. In this is one they came very determined with high explosives.

“The initial entry attempt was unsuccessful, then they attacked another section of the wall with higher grade explosives which brought the wall down.

“The forces on the ground did everything they could to repel them but the number they came with was high which they were not able to defend against. They kept on fighting gallantly unfortunately the breach happened. Reinforcement came when they were halfway through it. They were eventually repelled.

“At the time they came in they killed one NSCDC operative while trying to save the situation. The inmates here are 994.

“We understand they are Boko Haram terrorists and came specifically came for their conspirators. Many of them have returned, some were retrieved from the bushes they were hiding, right now we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 that got out of the jail.”

The correctional facility was attacked shortly after gunmen attacked the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Over 600 inmates escape from Kuje prison

